ARTIS, PATRICIA DANELL 06/07/2022

Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 170

IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET