223589 PATRICIA ARTIS Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ARTIS, PATRICIA DANELL 06/07/2022Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 170IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET