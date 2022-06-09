223594 RYAN LANGLEY Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 LANGLEY, RYAN ERIC 06/08/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 198DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Ryan Langley Ryan Eric Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector