PARAMORE, JESSICA LANE 06/08/2022

Age: 40 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 160

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET