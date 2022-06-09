HOWARD, CRAIG 06/08/2022

Age: 45 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160

MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags