223600 JOSEPH SCHWARTZEL Jun 9, 2022 41 min ago 1 of 2 SCHWARTZEL, JOSEPH GODWIN 06/08/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 140MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Joseph Schwartzel Joseph Godwin Secu Status Misdemeanor Misuse Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector