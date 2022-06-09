223601 KENDRA SHANNONHOUSE Jun 9, 2022 59 min ago 1 of 2 SHANNONHOUSE, KENDRA YVETTE 06/08/2022Age: 38 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 243FTA-COMMON LAW FORGERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINSURANCE FRAUD - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Kendra Shannonhouse Kendra Yvette Status Crime Criminal Law Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector