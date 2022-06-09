SHANNONHOUSE, KENDRA YVETTE 06/08/2022

Age: 38 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 243

FTA-COMMON LAW FORGERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INSURANCE FRAUD - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags