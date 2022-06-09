223602 REYNA ROJO-TREVIZO Jun 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 ROJO-TREVIZO, REYNA 06/08/2022Age: 44 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 135TRAFFICKING BY POSSESSION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Reyna Rojo-trevizo Nbnd Status Felony Criminal Law Crime Status Bond Type Trafficking Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector