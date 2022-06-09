223608 AUGUST LEGGETT Jun 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 LEGGETT, AUGUST CHASE 06/08/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 180PDP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS MARIJ PARA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFEL POSS SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSS SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags August Leggett August Status Electronics Pdp Chase Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector