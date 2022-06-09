LEGGETT, AUGUST CHASE 06/08/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 180

PDP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS MARIJ PARA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FEL POSS SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

