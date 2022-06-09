TAYLOR, DANIEL TIMOTHY 06/08/2022

Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 160

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags