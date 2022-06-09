223620 DANIEL TAYLOR Jun 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 TAYLOR, DANIEL TIMOTHY 06/08/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 160ASSAULT ON A FEMALE-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Daniel Taylor Misdemeanor Timothy Assault Secu Status Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector