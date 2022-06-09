223621 BRANDON RASCOE Jun 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 RASCOE, BRANDON 06/08/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 140AWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Brandon Rascoe Status Medicine Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector