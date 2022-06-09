223624 MALCOLM JONES Jun 9, 2022 50 min ago 1 of 2 JONES, MALCOLM SHEPELL 06/08/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Firearm Crime Criminal Law Felon Secu Status Possession Incl Status Malcolm Jones Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector