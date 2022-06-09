MATTISON, COLTON VERNON 06/08/2022

Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 150

FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags