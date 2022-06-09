223627 MALIK LLOYD Jun 9, 2022 52 min ago 1 of 2 LLOYD, MALIK JACQUEESE 06/08/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 150COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Assault Crime Malik Lloyd Malik Jacqueese Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector