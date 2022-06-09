223630 KEVIN JOHNSON Jun 9, 2022 54 min ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, KEVIN ALSHAHEAM 06/08/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 160FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Kevin Johnson Kevin Alshaheam Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector