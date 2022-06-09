223631 QUINCY SUTTON Jun 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 SUTTON, QUINCY KARENZA 06/09/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Sutton Incl Status Misdemeanor Type Status Quincy Gun Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector