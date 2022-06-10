223635 ROEKWON ROME Jun 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ROME, ROEKWON DESHAWN 06/09/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Strangulation Assault Nbnd Status Crime Criminal Law Rome Bond Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector