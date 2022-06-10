223640 JACOREY PAIGE Jun 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 PAIGE, JACOREY MONTRICE 06/09/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 158FTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felon Firearm Felony Crime Criminal Law Status Type Nbnd Status Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector