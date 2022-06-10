223648 JACQUELINE BARR Jun 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BARR, JACQUELINE CARRIE 06/09/2022Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 411 Weight: 106OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRT/CHT-PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROP FALSE PRT/CHT-PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROP FALSE PRT/CHT-PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROP FALSE PRT/CHT-PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Jacqueline Barr Jacqueline Carrie Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector