223651 JAMAS WILLIAMS Jun 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, JAMAS MALYK 06/09/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 157ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET