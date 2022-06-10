223652 KEYUN BAINES Jun 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BAINES, KEYUN DAYKWON 06/09/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 150PV-LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Keyun Baines Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector