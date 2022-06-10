223653 VERONICA BARRETT Jun 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BARRETT, VERONICA NICHELLE 06/09/2022Age: 32 Sex: F Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 300CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Veronica Barrett Secu Status Veronica Nichelle Status Del Juvenile Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector