PARAMORE, JESSICA LANE 06/09/2022

Age: 40 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 160

VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL RELEASE - ASSUALT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL RELEASE - COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags