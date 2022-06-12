223663 ERIC MCIVER Jun 12, 2022 Jun 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MCIVER, ERIC TYSHAWN 06/10/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 606 Weight: 343CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE EMERGE COMUNNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE FIREARM WITHIN CITY LIMITS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/ INJURE - FELONY Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector