KING, CHRISTOPHER NIMETRIUS 06/11/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 145

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS MARIJ .1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET