...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&