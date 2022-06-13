HARRIS, ZORQUANTAE RAEQUAN 06/12/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 145

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET