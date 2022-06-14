223700 ASHLEY HARRIS Jun 14, 2022 44 min ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, ASHLEY CAMILLE 06/13/2022Age: 36 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 160DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Ashley Harris Ashley Camille Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector