223702 DIAKESIS MCCRAY Jun 14, 2022 48 min ago 1 of 2 MCCRAY, DIAKESIS ERIC 06/13/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 170ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETUNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Law Crime Status Type Assault Bond Use Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector