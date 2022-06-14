223712 BRIAN DAVIS Jun 14, 2022 44 min ago 1 of 2 DAVIS, BRIAN KEITH 06/13/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 260FTA-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Brian Davis Brian Keith Bond Status Incl Status Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector