MAYERS, SHAWN KEVIN 06/13/2022

Age: 51 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 255

INCEST - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SOLICIT PROSTITUTION MINOR - FELONY Bond: $6000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $8000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SEX ACT: SUB PARENT/CUSTODIAN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags