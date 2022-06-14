223713 SHAWN MAYERS Jun 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MAYERS, SHAWN KEVIN 06/13/2022Age: 51 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 255INCEST - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSOLICIT PROSTITUTION MINOR - FELONY Bond: $6000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $8000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEX ACT: SUB PARENT/CUSTODIAN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Shawn Mayers Shawn Kevin Status Crime Criminal Law Felony Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector