MORGAN, ISRAEL 06/13/2022

Age: 45 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 168

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags