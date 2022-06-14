223720 JASON JONES Jun 14, 2022 49 min ago 1 of 2 JONES, JASON KYLE 06/13/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165DISORDERLY CONDUCT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Officer Jason Jones Misdemeanor Secu Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector