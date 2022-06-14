JONES, JASON KYLE 06/13/2022

Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165

DISORDERLY CONDUCT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags