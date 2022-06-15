223728 CHASMINE ATKINSON Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ATKINSON, CHASMINE TIASHON SADIQUE 06/14/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 150PROBATION VIOLATION-ASSAULT BY POINTING GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Gun Misdemeanor Probation Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector