223729 MICHAEL MILLS Jun 15, 2022 54 min ago 1 of 2 MILLS, MICHAEL LEE 06/14/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 180MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS SCHEDULE II-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Michael Mills Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector