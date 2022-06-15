MAYS, DEVAN SULLENS 06/14/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 150

RESISITNG PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags