223738 TRA`KELVIOUS WILLIAMS Jun 15, 2022 56 min ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, TRA`KELVIOUS 06/14/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 280RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET