223741 DEMETRIUS WRIGHT Jun 15, 2022 56 min ago 1 of 2 WRIGHT, DEMETRIUS ANTOINE 06/14/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 170FTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET