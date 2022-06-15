223742 APRIL JONES Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JONES, APRIL DEVONE 06/14/2022Age: 34 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150THREATEN EXEC LEGL COURT OFFCR - FELONY Bond: $250000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags April Jones April Devone Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector