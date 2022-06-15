CHERRY, MYCHAL CHENYARA 06/14/2022

Age: 22 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 155

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL TO STOP-STEADY RED LIGHT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags