223749 JHERAN MCNEIL Jun 15, 2022 57 min ago 1 of 2 MCNEIL, JHERAN DIMITRI EDWARDS 06/14/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 159HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETHIT/RUN INJURY - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET