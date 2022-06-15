MCNEIL, JHERAN DIMITRI EDWARDS 06/14/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 159

HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

HIT/RUN INJURY - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags