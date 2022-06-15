223750 TYRONE BANNERMAN Jun 15, 2022 57 min ago 1 of 2 BANNERMAN, TYRONE DEMONT 06/15/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 155SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETATT BREAK OR ENTERING BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Tyrone Bannerman Tyrone Demont Status Misdemeanor Secu Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector