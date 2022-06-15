223751 MICHAEL BARRETT Jun 15, 2022 57 min ago 1 of 2 BARRETT, MICHAEL ANTONIO 06/15/2022Age: 54 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 180FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Michael Barrett Michael Antonio Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector