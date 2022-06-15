223752 VONITA STURGES Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 STURGES, VONITA MARIA 06/15/2022Age: 34 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 207POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Paraphernalia Possession Misdemeanor Secu Status Drug Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector