223757 COREY MANNING Jun 16, 2022 39 min ago 1 of 2 MANNING, COREY RANDALL 06/15/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 220PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET