223765 WALTER COOLEY Jun 16, 2022 45 min ago 1 of 2 COOLEY, WALTER KYLE 06/15/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 210INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-SPEED/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Motor Vehicle Felony Walter Cooley Criminal Law Crime Larceny Secu Status Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector