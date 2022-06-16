COOLEY, WALTER KYLE 06/15/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 210

INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION-SPEED/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags