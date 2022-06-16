223770 TORIAN MOORE Jun 16, 2022 45 min ago 1 of 2 MOORE, TORIAN DEVONNE 06/15/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 178FTA-DWI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL COMPLY LIC RESTRICTIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO STOP-STEADY LIGHT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Status Law Moore Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector