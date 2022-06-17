BRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 06/16/2022

Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 165

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $300.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags