...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN AND NORTHERN BEAUFORT
COUNTIES...
At 838 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Terra Ceia, or
12 miles northeast of River Road, moving southeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Washington, Williamston, Stokes, Belhaven, Pinetown, Ransomville,
Pungo, Pamlico Beach, Pactolus, Bunyan, Leechville, Winsteadville,
Sidney Crossroads, Terra Ceia, Yeatesville, Old Ford, Long Acre VFD,
Sydney Crossroads, Smithwick and Pantego.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing widespread
wind damage across Pitt and Greene counties. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside
a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT
FOR JONES...CRAVEN...SOUTHEASTERN PITT...ONSLOW...SOUTHERN
BEAUFORT...SOUTHERN DUPLIN...WESTERN CARTERET AND SOUTHWESTERN
PAMLICO COUNTIES...
At 845 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Goose Creek State Park to 7 miles southwest of
Tuscarora to Richlands to near Wallace, moving southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Jacksonville, New Bern, Washington, Wallace, Pumpkin Center, Piney
Green, New River Station, River Road, Half Moon, Camp Lejeune Center,
James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Stella, Swansboro, Phillips
Crossroads, Hubert, Rose Hill, Richlands and Beulaville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms produced widespread wind
damage near Farmville, Walstonburg and areas that were impacted by
the same line of thunderstorms. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
387 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
BEAUFORT CARTERET CRAVEN
DARE DUPLIN GREENE
HYDE JONES LENOIR
MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO
PITT TYRRELL WASHINGTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, ATLANTIC BEACH,
EMERALD ISLE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO, BEAUFORT, BELHAVEN, BETHEL,
BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA, COVE CITY, CRESWELL,
ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON,
GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE,
JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK, LA GRANGE, MANTEO,
MAYSVILLE, MOREHEAD CITY, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN, NEWPORT,
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL,
PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE,
ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO,
TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
