WHITE, TRAVON DEVON 06/16/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 120

SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTIMIDATING WITNESS - FELONY Bond: $400000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $400000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags