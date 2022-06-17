WRIGHT, KASHA YAMINA 06/16/2022

Age: 31 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 124

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags